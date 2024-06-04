Catholic World News

Struggle for justice for Aboriginal peoples, Australian bishops’ conference urges

June 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference’s Office for Justice, Ecology, and Peace has issued a statement for National Reconciliation Week, an effort to redress historic injustices against Australia’s indigenous peoples.

“Many First Nations Australians were devastated” by the failure of the Australian Indigenous Voice referendum, according to the statement. “That should not be forgotten by anyone ... Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians are telling us that, now, more than ever, they need the support of all Australians to close the gap and to address the injustices they face.”

The statement included five suggested action items for National Reconciliation Week, as well as a prayer.

