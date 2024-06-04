Catholic World News

Cardinal Felix dies at 91

June 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kelvin Felix of Saint Lucia (map), who survived a murder attempt in 2006, has died at the age of 91.

Born in 1933, the prelate was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Roseau (Dominica) in 1956. He was named archbishop of Castries (Saint Lucia) in 1981 and retired in 2008. Pope Francis named him a cardinal in 2014.

In a telegram of condolence, Pope Francis recalled “with deep gratitude the late cardinal’s many years of dedicated episcopal ministry in Saint Lucia, especially his efforts in fostering the education of young people and his contribution to the Church throughout the Caribbean.”

With Cardinal Felix’s death, there are now 236 members of the College of Cardinals, 127 of whom are eligible to vote in a papal election.

