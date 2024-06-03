Catholic World News

Time to speak out against renegade Bishop Stowe?

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A former leading staff member of the US bishops’ conference argues that the American bishops should speak out to correct the public stands of Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky.

Jayd Henricks, who was executive director for government relations of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, writes in Catholic World Report that Bishop Stowe “seems determined, in fact, to follow his own blundering impulses, and to kick against the other bishops’ pastoral approach whenever it might rein him in.”

Henricks points to Bishop Stowe’s regular advocacy for homosexuals, and his recent revelation that he approved the vocation of a “transgender” hermit. He also notes the bishop’s acerbic criticism of pro-life activists, and his dismissive characterization of the US bishops’ plans for the Eucharistic Revival as a “mega-event featuring plenty of pre-conciliar piety and theology.”

