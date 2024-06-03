Catholic World News

Papal praise for Focolare interfaith efforts

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 3 with participants in an inter-religious conference organized by the Focolare movement, praising them for their work.

“Over time, friendship and cooperation have grown in seeking to respond together to the cry of the poor, in caring for creation and in working for peace,” the Pope said, recognizing the contributions of Focolare to inter-religious initiatives.

