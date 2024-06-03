Catholic World News

US Ambassador to Holy See to step down

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Joe Donnelly, the US ambassador to the Holy See since 2022, announced that he is stepping down from the position on July 8.

The former Indiana senator and 2020 co-chair of Catholics for Biden gave no reason for his decision, but said that “it has been an honor and a privilege to serve my country in this unique way.”

Laura Hochla, a career diplomat, will lead the American delegation as chargé d’affaires until a new ambassador is appointed and confirmed.

