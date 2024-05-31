Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State fears escalation in Ukraine

May 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin voiced his fears of “uncontrollable escalation” of the war in Ukraine if NATO powers authorize the use of their weapons for strikes onto Russia’s home territory.

The Vatican Secretary of State said that the increased involvement of NATO in Ukraine’s military activities “could entail an escalation that no one will be able to control any longer.” He said “this possibility should concern all those who have the fate of the world at heart.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has encouraged member nations to allow the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine to hit “legitimate military targets” inside Russia. The US, UK, and France have reportedly agreed to that policy.

