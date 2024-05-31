Catholic World News

Amid civil war, only 2 churches in Sudan’s capital still offer Mass every Sunday

May 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Amid a devastating civil war, only two of the 13 Catholic churches in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, offer Mass every Sunday, according to Father Jacob Thelekkadan, a priest who ministers there.

Father Thelekkadan spoke of “widespread starvation, destruction and death.”

“Some of the people, including children and young ones, have come closer in their relationship with God,” he said. “Thus they participate in the daily morning Eucharist, the daily evening Rosary service and to crown it all, the daily half-hour adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the evening with the recitation of the Chaplet to the Divine Mercy.”

Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 49.2 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. The nation is distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan.

