122 priests, religious accused of abusing over 1,000 Native American children at boarding schools

May 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 122 priests and religious have been accused of sexually abusing over 1,000 Native American children at 22 US boarding schools between the late 19th century and the early 21st century, according to a Washington Post investigation.

Of the schools examined in the article, the six at which abuse allegations were most prevalent were all Jesuit schools.

The Post article did not examine the sexual abuse committed at the hundreds of non-Catholic boarding schools for Native Americans in the United States. “Reporters focused on schools operated by the Catholic Church because of the availability of records and lawsuits by former students alleging sexual abuse,” the Post explained.

