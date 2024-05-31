Catholic World News

Louisiana requires posting of Decalogue in public school, college classrooms

May 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Louisiana lawmakers have passed legislation requiring the posting of the Ten Commandments in all public school and public college classrooms.

The legislation passed by large margins: 79-16 in the state house and 30-8 in the state senate. The bill states that “the historical role of the Ten Commandments accords with our nation’s history and faithfully reflects the understanding of the founders of our nation with respect to the necessity of civic morality to a functional self-government.”

