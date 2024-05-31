Catholic World News

Taiwanese bishops visit mainland China

May 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Two Taiwanese bishops, accompanied by scholars, traveled to mainland China to take part in a seminar on “the historical origins, the development of the Church, and the process of inculturation of Catholicism in Fujian and Taiwan.”

The seminar took place in the Diocese of Xiamen, in Fujian province (map), across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan.

The visit, which included a pilgrimage and a concelebrated Mass, comes amid heightened concerns that Communist China will soon invade Taiwan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!