Catholic World News

Pope urges Brazil’s religious to safeguard their vocation through daily prayer

May 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a Portuguese-language message, dated April 14 and released May 30, for the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Congress of Consecrated Religious Life in Brazil.

“I am grateful for the immense gift of the vocation to consecrated life which, in its various charisms, enriches ecclesial communion and greatly collaborates with the mission of the Church throughout the world,” the Pope wrote.

“To live the divine call well,” he added, “we must remain in His love, through constant dialogue with Jesus in daily prayer and fidelity to the vows that beautifully express our consecration.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!