Israelis divided on Gaza war, poll shows

May 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli citizens have mixed views about their country’s military effort in Gaza, a new Pew Research poll finds. Only 39% of Israelis fully approve of the military campaign, while 19% think it has been excessive and 34% think it should be more aggressive.

About two-thirds of Israelis expect the campaign to be successful, but a roughly equal number worry that the war could escalate to include other countries and/or could last for a long time.

Perhaps most notably, only 26% of Israelis now believe that their country could exist peacefully alongside a Palestinian state: a dramatic drop from 35% just last year.

