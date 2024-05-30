Catholic World News

Lawmakers seek assurance abortion drugs do not taint water supply

May 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ten members of the US Congress have asked the Biden administration to investigate the possible effects of abortion pills on the country’s water supply.

In a letter to Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the lawmakers asked for assurance that abortifacient drugs “do not post a threat to the health and safety of humans and wildlife.”

The move was instigated by Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma. All ten of the legislators who signed the letter are Republicans.

