Fresno diocese to enter bankruptcy

May 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Fresno, California will file for federal bankruptcy protection because of sex-abuse claims, Bishop Joseph Brennan has disclosed.

Thirty-three American dioceses and archdioceses have entered bankruptcy as a result of the sex-abuse scandal.

