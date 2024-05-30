Catholic World News

Invite everyone to the Lord’s banquet, Cardinal Tagle urges mission directors

May 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, called on the national directors of the Pontifical Mission Societies, to “invite people to the [Lord’s] banquet.

“One should invite, not force, not compel people to come,” he said in an address. “Our preaching, our prayer, our sacramental life, our work of charity, our relationships, our witness, all of this must be an invitation addressed to all people.”

He continued, “My question is: Do we present the Gospel as God’s feast with humanity? Do we present the banquet as attractive? ... We can learn from each other, and perhaps ask ourselves humbly: do our structures, our processes and our way of doing things encourage ‘going out to invite’?”

