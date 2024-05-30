Catholic World News

Ahead of Croatia visit, Vatican ‘foreign minister’ praises country’s democratic journey

May 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, is traveling to Croatia to mark the nation’s Statehood Day.

At a May 28 Mass at San Girolamo dei Croati in Rome, Archbishop Gallagher encouraged Croatians to give thanks to God for the gift of freedom and peace. The prelate also said that “the labor of peace is a sacred duty and not merely the result of the generous initiative of men of good will.”

Croatia, a Southeast European nation of 4.2 million (map), is 95% Christian (87% Catholic) and 2% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!