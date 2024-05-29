Catholic World News

Our Sunday Visitor raps bishop’s acceptance of ‘transgender’ hermit

May 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: In a strongly worded editorial, Our Sunday Visitor denounces the decision by Bishop John Stowe to accept a biological female into life as a religious hermit as “Brother” Christian Matson.

The editorial says:

In approving Matson’s choices and referring to her as a man, Bishop Stowe is fomenting confusion among the faithful. The bishop’s choice to condone Matson’s deliberate rejection of her biological sex advances an ideology that radically betrays the perennial teaching of the Church.

The Church cannot call Matson “brother” or refer to Matson as a man. To do so perpetuates a lie and creates grave scandal in the name of the Church, under the banner of religious life approved by Bishop Stowe.

