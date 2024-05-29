Catholic World News

Pennsylvania bishop ‘outraged’ that convict was parish employee

May 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Larry Kulick of Greensburg, Pennsylvania has asked law-enforcement officials to investigate a possible conspiracy to cover up the criminal record of a former parish employee.

Shon Harrity, who had been working in parish cemeteries since 2012, was arrested last month on multiple felony charges including sexual assault. The diocese found that his prior criminal record had clearly disqualified him from employment at a parish. “I am outraged that he was permitted to be employed at our parishes,” Bishop Kulick said.

A pastor who cleared Harrity for employment has resigned, three other parish employees are on leave while the case is investigated, and the bishop has ordered a review of compliance with safe-environment policies throughout the diocese.

