Bishop Barron welcomes comedian Maher’s campaign against ‘woke’ ideology

May 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron, in an opinion piece for CNN, notes how comedian Bill Maher “has spent considerable time articulating his opposition to the ‘woke’ ways of thinking that have managed to capture the allegiance of most of the major institutions of our country: universities, corporations, the military, government and so on.”

Bishop Barron welcomes this shift in emphasis from Maher, who had previously devoted much of his acerbic wit to ridicule of religious faith. The bishop remarks: “To my surprise, the nemesis had become an ally.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

