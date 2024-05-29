Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: ‘Africa is a land of hope’

May 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, celebrated Mass in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on May 27 for Africa Day.

“I believe that Africa must succeed on its own; it has the strength, it has the resources, it has wealth of all kinds, but it also needs sincere friends from the international community who work for the people, for peace, for reconciliation, and for development,” he said.

The first African ambassador to the Holy See is buried in the basilica, and a wreath was placed on his tomb before the Mass. African prelates who work for the Curia were in attendance, as were African ambassadors to the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

