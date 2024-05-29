Catholic World News

Moneyval: Holy See has improved its compliance with international financial standards

May 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Moneyval—the commission of the Council of Europe that combats money laundering and the financing of terrorism—has found that the Holy See “improved its measures” in these areas in the three years since its previous report.

In 2021, Moneyval made 39 recommendations to the Holy See, which is now compliant or “largely compliant” with 35 of them, and “partially compliant” with the other four.

“The outcome of the Regular Follow-up Report was largely positive, reflecting the joint work of all the authorities of the jurisdiction and in continuity with the process of full financial transparency in which the jurisdiction of the Holy See (including Vatican City State) is engaged,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

