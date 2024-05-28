Catholic World News

USCCB urges Congress to act on maternal health

May 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has called upon federal lawmakers to take action to curb the “high maternal mortality rate” in the US.

Citing statistics that show American women are far more likely to die in childbirth than those in other countries, the US bishops also note “data showing the maternal mortality rate has grown over the last two decades.”

The USCCB statement is signed by three prelates: Bishops Borys Gudziak, Robert Barron, and Michael Burbidge, who head the USCCB committees on domestic justice, laity, and pro-life activities, respectively.

