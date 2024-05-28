Catholic World News

Tourism can promote world peace, Vatican statement suggests

May 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the 45th World Tourism Day, the Dicastery for Evangelization suggests that tourism can “become a concrete and tangible sign also for the building of peace.”

World Tourism Day will be observed on September 27, with this year’s theme being: “Tourism and Peace.” The Vatican statement—signed by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the pro-prefect of the dicastery—was released May 28.

The statement make the rather obvious point:

Where there are outbreaks of war, it is clear that tourism suffers, because every necessary form of security is disrupted. The lack of tourists, however, creates a further form of poverty among the population, which finds itself deprived of a source of income necessary for living with due dignity.

In this context the statement goes on to suggest that tourism can foster relationships among different cultures, “so as to constitute a network of ‘messengers of peace.’”

