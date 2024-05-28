Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader ‘irritated’ by Pope’s stand on women’s diaconate

May 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch (German)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops’ conference, has said that he is “somewhat irritated” with a recent statement by Pope Francis that women cannot be ordained as deacons.

“I never have heard him talk like this before,” said Bishop Bätzing, “and I have often spoken to him personally about these questions.”

The German bishop pointed out that Pope Francis has formed a special group to study the question of a women’s diaconate, indicating that the question remains open.

In an interview with the CBS show “60 Minutes,” when asked whether a young woman could hope to become a deacon, the Pope answered flatly: “No.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!