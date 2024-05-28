Catholic World News

Pope receives Irish missionary who ministers to lepers in Ghana

May 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Father Andrew Campbell, SVD, in a May 27 audience.

An Irish missionary who has lived in Ghana for 53 years, Father Campbell ministers to street children and lepers.

“There are 100,000 street children in the city of Accra living on the streets,” he told Vatican News. “I help [lepers], ensuring everything is okay: their health and food. I care for these needs while living with them.”

