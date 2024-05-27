Catholic World News

Pakistan: 44 arrested after anti-Christian violence

May 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Pakistan have arrested 44 people, charging them with involvement in a wave of anti-Christian violence in the Punjab province.

The violence broke out when burned pages from the Qu’ran were found on the street, and accused a Christian man, Nazir Masih, of blasphemy. A mob attacked the man, ignoring his protests of innocence, and set fire to his home and a small factory he owned before police broke up the riot.

Masih has been hospitalized with burn injuries; he is reportedly in critical but stable condition. A spokesman said that the blasphemy charges against him may have been motivated by neighborhood disputes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!