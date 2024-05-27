Catholic World News

Pope to Buddhist monks: work together to save our common home

May 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on May 27 with a group of Buddhist monks from Thailand, Pope Francis recalled the “extraordinary welcome” he had received when he visited that country in 2019.

The Pope went on to respond positively to the statement from a Buddhist-Christian colloquium that “no one is saved alone; we can only be saved together.” Joint efforts are imperative, he said: “Today humanity and the Earth, our common home, are indeed wounded!”

Pope Francis also expressed satisfaction that the Buddhist monks would be praying in the basilica of Santa Maria in Travestere.

