Texas Carmelites reject Vatican-appointed superior

May 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Carmelite sisters of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas have refused to accept a Vatican-appointed superior.

Mother Marie of the Incarnation, president of the national lCarmelite Association of Christ the King, was named by the Vatican to “help restore the Carmel of Arlington to health and unity with the local and universal Church.” The monastery has been engaged in a bitter dispute with Bishop Michael Olsen of Fort Worth.

However Mother Marie of the Incarnation reports that when she visited the community, “I was rejected and not granted admittance.” The Arlington Carmelites have characterized the Vatican’s intervention as a “hostile takeover.”

