Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese cutting parishes from 61 to 23

May 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore will slash the number of its parishes from 61 to 23 as part of a reorganization plan.

The plan, which was modified from an earlier draft in response to suggestions from the faithful, reflects a decline in the number of practicing Catholics in America’s oldest diocese. Archbishop William Lori said: “It’s a move away from putting most of our energy into aging buildings, into leaky plumbing, I-beams in danger of collapsing, and roofs long beyond their capacity, and into having a manageable number of parishes really equipped to provide all the services that parishioners themselves have told us they want.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!