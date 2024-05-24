Catholic World News

Rediscover life’s playful dimension, Pope says to Scholas students

May 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis delivered the closing address to participants in the “International Meeting on Sense,” which took place at the Vatican under the auspices of Scholas Occurrentes.

Founded in Buenos Aires by the future Pope Francis and now a pontifical foundation, Scholas Occurrentes seeks to create “a new education that returns us to contact with life, through sports, art and contemplative thought,” according to its website.

“When one loses the ability to play, and becomes too serious, one loses the meaning of life,” the Pope said. “Children, when they play, invent things, two or three little pieces of wood are enough to make a game because the true dimension of play is creative.”

The Pontiff also recalled that he learned Italian from his grandmother before he learned Spanish, encouraged his audience to open their hearts to hope despite suffering, and reflected on different academic disciplines.

“Mathematics helps you to develop firm concepts and helps you to progress. Philosophy opens up different ways of thinking,” but art, he said, “pulls you forward, liberates you and widens your heart.”

