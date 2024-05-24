Catholic World News

Pope thanks sister-led anti-trafficking network for 15 years of work

May 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis thanked the members of Talitha Kum “for what you do, both individually and all together, to combat human trafficking, one of the most terrible scourges of our time.”

Founded in 2009, Talitha Kum is an international network of consecrated life against trafficking in persons.

“Human trafficking is a ‘systemic’ evil, and therefore we can and must eliminate it through a systematic, multi-level approach,” Pope Francis said. “Trafficking is fueled by wars and conflicts, thrives on the effects of climate change and socioeconomic disparities, and takes advantage of the vulnerability of those forced to migrate, as well as the conditions of inequality in which they find themselves, especially women and girls.”

“Trafficking is a ‘business’ that disrespects and disregards human dignity, delivering large profits to the unscrupulous,” the Pope added. “Trafficking is constantly evolving and always finding new ways to develop, as it did during the pandemic. Yet we must not be discouraged. With the power of the Spirit of Jesus Christ and the dedication of so many, we can succeed in eliminating it.”

