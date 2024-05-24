Catholic World News

Pontiff receives North Macedonian leader

May 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia in a May 23 audience, a week and a half after her presidential inauguration.

“It was an honor to meet @Pontifex today,” she tweeted. “I thanked His Holiness for his determination pursuing peace in the world and advocating for the world’s poor. On behalf of all Macedonian citizens I thanked him for the support for the European integration of the Western Balkans.”

North Macedonia, a Southeast European nation of 2.1 million (map), is 64% Christian (63% Orthodox) and 33% Muslim. Pope Franics made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

