Vatican envoy urges UN action to protect civilians in war zones

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Vatican’s representative at the UN, has urged action to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in war zones.

During debate in the Security Council, the archbishop said that the protection of non-combatants is increasingly necessary because of the number of conflicts around the world. He called for agreements to safeguard women and children, journalits and health-care workers; and to protect the delivery of humanitarian supplies to those in need.

