Divorce legislation moves forward in Philippines

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The lower chamber of parliament in the Philippines has approved a measure that would allow legal divorce in that country for the first time.

The Philippines is the only country in the world that does not allow legal divorce. The country’s law currently regards marriage as indissoluble, unless a Court tribunal issues a decree of nullity.

