Catholic World News

Harvard chooses to store relic, not offer it to Church

May 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on The College Fix

CWN Editor's Note: Harvard University has chosen to keep a relic of St. Sebastian in storage, rather than offer it to the Church.

The Catholic Action League of Massachusetts questioned why the university’s Houghton Library does not turn over the relic to the Catholic Church. C.J. Doyle, the group’s executive director, pointed out that Harvard had recently handed over the remains of former slaves, which had been in the university’s collection, to their descendants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!