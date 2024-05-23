Catholic World News

South Sudan: missing priest declared dead

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Tombura Yambio, in South Sudan, has taken the highly unusual step of declaring a priest dead, although no hard evidence of his death has been presented.

Father Luke Yuque has been missing since April 27, along with his driver, Michael Gbeko. They were traveling in an area troubled by violence, and rumors suggest that they were murdered. In announcing their death, Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala spoke of “the brutal manner we can imagine, in which Fr. Yugue and his driver Gbeko died.”

A funeral Mass has been scheduled for May 25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

