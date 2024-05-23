Catholic World News

Vatican overturns bishop’s dismissal of Texas Carmelite superior

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has nullified a decision by Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, dismissing a Carmelite prioress from her religious order.

The Vatican has backed Bishop Olson in a series of disciplinary moves associated with his long-running conflicted with a Carmelite community in Arlington, Texas—including the suspension of Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach as superior of the community. But the Vatican ruled against his decree to remove her from the Carmelite order.

