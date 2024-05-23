Catholic World News

Knights of Columbus sues Biden administration for denying permit for Memorial Day Mass

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The National Park Service has denied the Knights of Columbus permission to celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at a national cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia—prompting a lawsuit.

“The policy and the decision blocking the Knights of Columbus from continuing their long-standing religious tradition is a blatant violation of the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” said the attorney who is representing the Knights.

“Special activities within the cemetery are reserved for a limited set of official commemorative activities that have a connection to military service or have a historic and commemorative significance for the particular national cemetery,” countered Alexa Viets, superintendent of Petersburg National Battlefield.

