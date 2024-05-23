Catholic World News

Health insurance must cover sex-change surgeries, federal appeals court rules

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2-1 decision, the US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Houston County, Georgia, violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by not including sex-change surgeries in its insurance coverage.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act bars employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The court ruled that failing to cover sex-change surgeries constitutes discrimination on the basis of sex.

“By drawing a line between gender-affirming surgery and other operations, the plan intentionally carves out an exclusion based on one’s transgender status,” wrote Judge Jill Pryor Wilson, an Obama appointee, for the majority.

