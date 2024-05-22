Catholic World News

Cardinal condemns church bombing in Philippines

May 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bombing of a church on Pentecost Sunday was a “horrendous sacrilegious act,” said Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, the retired Archbishop of Cotabato.

The grenade attack on a church in the Muslim region of Mindanao, which left two people wounded, renewed tensions in an area where religious conflicts have been common.

