Reflecting on humility, Pope concludes general audiences on vices, virtues

May 22, 2024

At his May 22 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on humility, in the final talk in a five-month series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

“We now conclude our cycle of catecheses on the virtues by reflecting on the virtue of humility, by which we acknowledge that we are creatures of God and strive to live accordingly,” the Pontiff stated, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Humility is in fact the door to the other virtues and, with poverty of spirit, the first of the Beatitudes.”

The summary continued:

We see this in a particular way in the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her humility is seen not only in joyful acceptance of the Lord’s will, but also in charity toward her cousin Elizabeth, in perseverance beneath the cross, and in her prayerful presence among the Apostles in the Upper Room, as they awaited the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. May her example and powerful intercession help us to overcome our temptations to pride, to follow humbly in the footsteps of Jesus, and to bear witness to the joy and peace of his Kingdom.

