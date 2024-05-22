Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for more inclusive society for elderly, laments assisted suicide

May 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on aging, a leading Vatican diplomat called for “a truly inclusive society is one which welcomes the presence and perspectives of older persons as cherished members of the human family.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, noted that the “manner in which cities and rural towns are built can facilitate or impede the ability of older persons to participate in community life.”

“The valuable contribution that older people can make, not only to their families but to society as a whole, should be recognized,” he continued. “When society offers suicide instead of compassionate accompaniment, the equal dignity of all persons at every stage of human life, until natural death, is ignored.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!