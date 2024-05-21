Catholic World News

GOP senators introduce bill to protect IVF from state bans

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two Republican senators have introduced federal legislation that would prevent states from banning in vitro fertilization.

Senators Katie Britt of Alabama and Ted Cruz of Texas sponsored the bill, which would cut Medicaid funding to any states that banned IVF. Britt insisted that the legislation is “pro-family.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

