Controversial Chinese bishop headlines Vatican conference

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai headlined a Vatican conference on China this week, in a clear display of the Vatican’s strong desire to strengthen ties with Beijing.

Bishop Shen was appointed to the Shanghai diocese by the Chinese regime, without the approval of the Holy See, in what Vatican officials acknowledged was a violation of the secret Vatican-Beijing accord on the appointment of bishops.

Nevertheless Bishop Shen was keynote speaker at the conference— celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first council of Chinese Catholic bishops— that also heard talks from Pope Francis and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

