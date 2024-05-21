Catholic World News

‘Eucharistic missionaries of fraternity’: prelates discuss upcoming International Eucharistic Congress

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 20 Vatican press conference, prelates discussed the upcoming 53th International Eucharistic Congress in Quito, Ecuador.

“’Fraternity to heal the world’ was the theme chosen by Pope Francis for this Eucharistic Congress,” said Archbishop Alfredo Espinoza Mateus, SDB, of Quito. “We know that there are many wounds in the world, we cannot deny them. ... Do we know how to heal these wounds? Are we ready to be ‘Eucharistic missionaries’ of fraternity?”

Archbishop Espinoza was joined by Father Juan Carlos Garzón, secretary general of the 2024 Congress, and Fr. Corrado Maggioni, SMM, president of the Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses.

On the same day, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, as the pontifical legate to the Congress.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

