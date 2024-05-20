Catholic World News

Vatican leaders convened by Pope for Monday meeting

May 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Frrancis convened a meeting on May 20 of the heads of all Vatican dicasteries. The Vatican did not disclose the reason for the meeting.

Meetings of the Pope with all the leaders of the Roman Curia are infrequent but not extraordinary.

