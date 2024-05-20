Catholic World News

Orthodox Church cautions on ordination of female deacon

May 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Orthodox prelate who ordained a woman as a deacon apparently acted without approval from ecclesiastical superiors.

Metropolitan Seraphim of Zimbabwe ordained a female deacon on May 2. But the Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria, to which he is subject, has released a statement saying that although a Synod meeting in 2016 decided to “revive and activate the institution of deaconesses,” that decision was “referred for further study” before implementation, and the “the examination of the matter by the Synod has not been completed for a final decision.”

