Catholic World News

Celebrate Laudato Si’ Week, USCCB urges

May 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published materials for Laudato Si’ Week 2024.

Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato Si’ (2015), to care for our common home.

The USCCB stated in its materials, “As we honor the great progress made by the global Church in our journey towards ecological conversion and prepare for the next decade of action to care for all God’s creation, we invite you to reflect for the next eight days on the following: what can I do to walk together with my brothers and sisters most impacted by the climate crisis to make sure that our common home remains a place that respects the dignity and interconnectedness of all life?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!