Vatican announces papal journey to Luxembourg, Belgium

May 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit Luxembourg on September 26 and Belgium on September 26-29, according to Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

While in Belgium, the Pope will visit Brussels (the nation’s capital), Leuven, and Louvain-la-Neuve.

Luxembourg, a nation of 680,000 (map), is 74% Christian (71% Catholic), 4% Muslim, and 21% agnostic. Belgium, a nation of 11.9 million (map), is 61% Christian (58% Catholic), 26% agnostic, 9% Muslim, and 2% atheist.

