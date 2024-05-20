Catholic World News

Papal prayer to the Holy Spirit for harmony, peace

May 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Regina Caeli address on Pentecost Sunday, Pope Francis renewed his plea for peace, after stating that the Holy Spirit creates harmony “from different, at times even conflictual, realities.”

“Today, the Feast of Pentecost, let us pray to the Holy Spirit, Love of the Father and the Son, that He may create harmony in hearts, harmony in families, harmony in society, harmony in the entire world; may the Spirit make communion and fraternity grow between Christians of different denominations; give governors the courage to make gestures of dialogue, that lead to an end to wars,” the Pope said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

He then spoke of “today’s many wars: think of Ukraine – my thoughts go in particular to the city of Kharkiv, which suffered an attack two days ago; think of the Holy Land, of Palestine, of Israel; think of the many places where there are wars. May the Spirit guide the leaders of nations and all of us to open the doors to peace.”

